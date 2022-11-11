MITRA: Maharashtra govt forms NITI Aayog-like body to make studied decisions

Announcing the formation of the Maharashtra Institution of Transformation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “A delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion."