MITRA: Maharashtra govt forms NITI Aayog-like body to make studied decisions

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a government resolution and formed the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation – MITRA. MITRA would be along the lines of NITI Aayog. According to the reports, MITRA will be chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the co-chairman.
The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a government resolution and formed the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation – MITRA. MITRA would be along the lines of NITI Aayog. According to the reports, MITRA will be chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the co-chairman.
In October, the Maharashtra cabinet had given its approval to constitute Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA). The Maharashtra Institute for Transformation would be the state’s think tank for comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions on various sectors.
In October, the Maharashtra cabinet had given its approval to constitute Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA). The Maharashtra Institute for Transformation would be the state’s think tank for comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions on various sectors.
"For instance, one department has details of an outbreak of disease, while another one possesses information about the location of contaminated water. If these two departments share their data, decision-making would be more effective," Devendra Fadnavis said.
"For instance, one department has details of an outbreak of disease, while another one possesses information about the location of contaminated water. If these two departments share their data, decision-making would be more effective," Devendra Fadnavis said.
The transformation would achieve the target of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2027 and a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047.
The transformation would achieve the target of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2027 and a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047.
Announcing the formation of the Maharashtra Institution of Transformation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “A delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion."
Announcing the formation of the Maharashtra Institution of Transformation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “A delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion."
Devendra Fadnavis said the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation “will be another milestone in the journey of fostering cooperative federalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Devendra Fadnavis said the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation “will be another milestone in the journey of fostering cooperative federalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
"We look forward to this new beginning and to working collaboratively with team NITI Aayog," Devendra Fadnavis said.
"We look forward to this new beginning and to working collaboratively with team NITI Aayog," Devendra Fadnavis said.
NITI Aayog was set up in January 2015 by the Narendra Modi government to replace the Planning Commission.
NITI Aayog was set up in January 2015 by the Narendra Modi government to replace the Planning Commission.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.