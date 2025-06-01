Mizoram Floods: One killed in Serchhip, building collapses in Lawngtlai due to heavy rains, landslide

One person was killed in Serchhip, while a building collapsed in Lawngtlai town of Mizoram which is experiencing continuous heavy rains and landslide over the last three days.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across several parts of the state, resulting in significant property damage, road blockages, and flood like situation.

A landslide in Serchhip town claimed the life of Ramzolura, a resident of P&E Veng, said Mizoram’s Directorate of Information & Public Relations in a statement.

"The incident occurred amid ongoing landslides and flooding triggered by incessant rainfall over the past two days," said the statement.

Four houses collapsed due to landslides at the Dinthar Veng area, caused by an accompanying earthquake, blocking roads.

30 people die in northeast states due to flash floods, landslides At least 30 people have been killed in India's northeast states due to flash floods and landslides after torrential rains.

Eight people died in Assam, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, five people in Mizoram, six in Meghalaya, one each in Nagaland and Tripura.

Rivers swollen by the lashing rain -- including the mighty Brahmaputra, which rises in the Himalayas and flows through the northeast towards its delta in Bangladesh -- broke their banks across the region.

The Indian Army said that it had saved hundreds "in a massive rescue operation" across Manipur state.

"People have been shifted to safer places", the army said on Saturday. "Food, water and essential medicines were provided."

The flood situation in Assam was grim on Sunday as 10 major rivers were flowing above the danger level and 78,000 people people affected by the deluge in more than 15 districts.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an 'orange bulletin' for the state in view of the severe flood situation as 10 major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, were flowing above the danger level.