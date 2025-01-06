As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2025, Baby Frankie made history as India's first child of Generation Beta, born in Mizoram. With advances in healthcare, this generation is set to live longer and reshape our future. Discover the significance of this new era.

At the stroke of midnight heralding the arrival of the New Year, 2025, India welcomed its first baby of the new generation, 'Gen Beta'. Born at 12:03 AM on January 1, Baby Frankie from Mizoram's Aizawl was not only India's first newborn in 2025 but also the first of his generation.

Children born from 2025 to 2039 are considered ‘Generation Beta.’

Marking the beginning of a new generational era, Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, the healthy baby boy, was born at Synod Hospital, Durtlang.

Frankie was welcomed into a family of 3 – his older sister, mother Ramzirmawii, and father ZD Remruatsanga, hailing from Khatla East, Aizawl.

Quoting Sister Lalchhuanawmi of Synod Hospital, All India Radio, Aizawl, reported Frankie weighed 3.12 kg at birth and was in good health with no complications.

Speaking to AIR, Ramzirmawii expressed her deep sense of happiness at giving birth to the country's first Beta boy.

Globally, a baby girl named Remi in Australia is considered the first of the new Beta generation. Born to Tze-Ling Huang and Liam Walsh in Comboyne, New South Wales, Remi was born two weeks earlier than expected.

Who are the parents of Generation Beta? Generation Beta will be the children of the younger Gen Ys (Millennials) and older Gen Zs, according to market research firm McCrindle Research.

They are arriving in an era where their parents are more tech-savvy and knowledgeable about the benefits and drawbacks of social media use from a young age, which could mean they will grow up with a more balanced relationship with social media compared to Gen Alpha.

McCrindle Research explained that Gen Z parents (36%) are more likely to strongly agree that limiting their child’s screen time is a high priority compared to older Millennial parents (30%).

About Generation Beta As per McCrindle's blog post, they are expected to make up 16% of the global population by 2035, a significant demographic that will influence future economies, cultures, and societies.