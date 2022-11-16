Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Mamata Banerjee announces job kin of deceased

A day after twelve people feared dead, five from West Bengal, in south Mizoram’s Hnahthial district following a stone quarry collapsed at Maudarh village, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced to provide job and compensation amount to the kin of the deceased.
A day after twelve people feared dead, five from West Bengal, in south Mizoram’s Hnahthial district following a stone quarry collapsed at Maudarh village, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced to provide job and compensation amount to the kin of the deceased.
"We will provide job and compensation amount to the families of the five deceased from West Bengal in Mizoram stone quarry collapse incident," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.
According to details published by TOI, the deceased from West Bengal include Madan Das(26), Rakesh Biswas(21), Mintu Mandal(22), Buddhadeb Mandal(25) and Subrata Raptan(24). While Raptan belonged from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, the rest are from Nadia's Tehatta.
The incident that took place on Monday also included victims from Jharkhanda, Assam and Mizoram, NE Now News reported. Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R Lalremsanga had informed that the rescue operation is still going on and will continue till all the missing persons are recovered.
Among the 12 missing, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were contractor employees, he added. The DC said that area of the landslide is approximately 5,000 square metres.
The rescue operation is being monitored by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, district administration, troopers of Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) and local volunteers.
Earlier, Hnahthial Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar had said that 13 people were working on the site when a massive landslide occurred at the stone quarry. Only one worker managed to escape from the spot, while the rest 12 were trapped inside.
