MJ Akbar, ex-MoS, joins Modi government’s global outreach team for Operation Sindoor

MJ Akbar, a seasoned journalist who resigned as junior foreign minister in 2018, has been appointed to one of the seven multi-party delegations announced by the Narendra Modi government, aimed at strengthening India’s international efforts to combat terrorism originating from Pakistan.

A celebrated editor and author-turned-politician, MJ Akbar was the most high-profile figure to be named in India's #MeToo movement. He resigned as junior foreign minister after the scandal in October 2018.

MJ Akbar is set to join the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. Other dignitaries in the delegation include, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress MP Amar Singh, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya, Pankaj Saran, and Dr Daggubbati Purandeswari.

The delegation will visit United Kingdom, France, Germany, European Union, Italy and Denmark.

MeToo Allegations against MJ Akbar MJ Akbar, a former senior journalist and Union Minister of State for External Affairs, faced multiple sexual harassment allegations during India’s #MeToo movement in 2018.

The first public accusation came from journalist Priya Ramani, who recounted an incident from 1993 in a Vogue India article and later named Akbar explicitly.

Following this, over a dozen women, many of whom had worked with Akbar in various media organisations, came forward with similar allegations of inappropriate behaviour and harassment spanning decades.

In February 2021, a Delhi court acquitted Priya Ramani, ruling that a woman has the right to speak about her experience of sexual harassment even after many years.

The verdict was widely seen as a landmark moment for India’s #MeToo movement, affirming survivors’ voices and encouraging greater accountability.

As soon as the delegations were announced, social media users were quick to notice the incongruity in the fact that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi would e travelling int he same troupe as MJ Akbar. Advertisement

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP thanked MP Narendra Modi uopn being selected for the outreach delegations, “Truly humbled and honoured to be part of Mission Sindoor and be part of the all party delegation being led by Hon. Ravi Shankar ji to Western Europe. This is our united effort to expose Pakistan globally for aiding and abetting terrorism. This is our fight back.”

However, netizens sarcastically remarked, “Interesting that mjakbar and priyanka chaturvedi travelling together to defend India's position, sigh!”. Netizens shared her previous tweets against MJ Akbar.

What Did MJ Akbar Say About MeToo Allegations? MJ Akbar denied all accusations, calling them “false, fabricated and deeply distressing,” and filed a criminal defamation suit against Ramani. Advertisement

In Court, MJ Akbar had accused Priya Ramani of using "language that was deeply offensive... and a web of fabrication, spun out of lies" and said her tweets became "the basis of articles in Indian and international press".

"This has adversely affected my public reputation as well as my standing within family and friends," he had said, and that he had filed the case "to protect my reputation".

However, mounting pressure and public outcry led to his resignation as junior foreign minister in October 2018.

Modi Government’s Multi-Party Delegations Narendra Modi government has launched a significant diplomatic initiative by dispatching seven multi-party delegations to 32 countries and the European Union, aiming to present a united Indian stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Advertisement

These delegations, comprising Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum-including the BJP, Congress, and regional parties-are tasked with engaging foreign governments and international organisations to highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Supported by retired diplomats and briefed extensively on Operation Sindoor, these teams will emphasise India’s right to respond to cross-border attacks and seek to build a global coalition against terror networks operating from Pakistan.