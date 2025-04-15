MK Stalin forms committee by ex-SC judge on state autonomy, ‘protect rights of Tamil Nadu’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, April 15, announced the formation of a high-level committee for more state autonomy, to protect the rights of state and enhance the relationship with the Central government.

“To protect the rights of the State and to enhance the relationship between the Union and State governments, a high-level committee has been formed,” MK Stalin said, ANI reported. The committee is being formed under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The committee will be led by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph. It will also include Ashok Vardhan Shetty, IAS (Retd.), former Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Maritime University. Professor M Naganathan, former Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission.

The high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph will examine in detail the relationship between the Union and state governments to ensure state autonomy. It will submit its interim report in January 2026. The final report with recommendations will be submitted in two years, MK Stalin told the state Assembly.

Also Read | No exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET as President declined resolution, CM MK Stalin tells state Assembly

“The committee will study, as per the law, to transfer those subjects that went from the State List to the Concurrent List,” the chief minister said and pointed out that the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) was out of the purview of states.

“We have lost many students due to the NEET exam. We have continuously opposed the NEET exam. In the name of the triple language policy, the Union Government is trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Since we have denied NEP, the Union Government has not released ₹2500 crore to the State. In such a situation, education must be brought under the State list,” he said.

The Opposition staged a walkout from Assembly.