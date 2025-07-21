MK Stalin rushed to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after ‘giddiness’ during morning walk

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was rushed to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after he experienced mild ‘giddiness’ during morning walk. As per the hospital's statement, the 72-year-old was admitted for evaluation and necessary diagnostic tests.

Advertisement

Apollo Hospitals' medical services director Dr Anil B G issued a statement in this regard. The press release dated July 21 states that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had “mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai for evaluation of his symptoms and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done.”

Also Read | Karunanidhi's eldest son MK Muthu passes away at 77 in Chennai

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, MK Stalin greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as he turned 83 on Monday. In a post on X, he stated, "Warm birthday greetings to @INCIndia President Thiru @kharge avaru. You have been pivotal in strengthening #INDIA by standing firm against forces that seek to sow division and weaken our unity. Wishing you enduring resolve, good health, and wisdom as you continue to uphold the dignity and collective will of the people."

Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a major political development emerged on July 21 as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) former Minister and MP A Anwhar Raajhaa joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. This development took place in the presence of DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Chennai Anna Arivalayam.

Advertisement

When A Anwhar Raajhaa arrived at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, AIADMK expelled him from the party again. This comes after Raajhaa, sceptical of BJP, expressed concerns over the saffron party's growing influence in Tamil Nadu politics. Criticising the BJP, he alleged that JP Nadda-led party's agenda is to destroy the AIADMK and then fight against the DMK.

Speaking to reporters after joining DMK, Raajhaa said, "Union Minister Amit Shah has said the NDA coalition would form the government. But not even in one place has Amit Shah have not mentioned Edappadi Palaniswami as CM candidature. Edappadi Palaniswami has been campaigning for 10 days, but he can't project himself as the AIADMK CM candidate," ANI reported.