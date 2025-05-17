MK Stalin says Tamil Nadu will move Supreme Court against Centre for ‘halting’ ₹2,000 crore education funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of stopping education funds to the state for its petty politics and asserted that his government will move the Supreme Court for the release of over ₹2,000 crore.

Addressing a book release event, Stalin said since Tamil Nadu has not agreed to the 3-language policy, the Centre has not released ₹2,152 crore. "BJP-led Centre has halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for its petty politics," the chief minister alleged adding the funds were meant for education---students and teachers.

Further, Stalin informed that the state government would for sure approach the Supreme Court challenging non-release of education funds by the Centre.

Like the state's success in the Governor case, which fixed deadlines for Governor/President over Bills, Tamil Nadu would win in the education funds related matter too, he expressed confidence.

Stalin said the struggle to bring education to the state list of the Constitution would continue and in case education was not shifted to the state list, it would be out of bounds for all, he said, once again reaffirming the DMK's position on this subject.

Releasing the "NEP-2020 Enum Madhayanai" (The Rogue Elephant-NEP-2020), authored by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Stalin said the book's title conveyed the whole content and it is very important.

As regards the BJP government, its intention is the saffronisation of everything and the first step is education and the NEP has been introduced for this purpose.

That is why Anbil Mahesh has raised the question of the choice in front of the country, between the catastrophic communalism or the prosperous social justice. "We are saying categorically that we will not accept the NEP after seeing the BJP's schemes, activities and future plans."

Education for all is the Dravidian model and education only for selected persons is BJP's Saffron model. “Everything for everyone is Dravidian model ideology and everything for one person is the Aryan ideology and this is the 2,000 year war in this society.”

Outlining the focus on education for the past about a century in Tamil Nadu, beginning with the start of the Dravidian movement, he said, "knowledge is our weapon."

He alleged: "The NEP will damage the reservation. Only till the existence of reservation, the oppressed and backward people will get higher education opportunity. NEP will shatter a pluralistic culture."

The BJP's idea is to build a Sanskrit culture based "unitary" nationalism.

Union Minister Amit Shah has himself said that Sanskrit will grow in view of the NEP, the chief minister said, adding it has confirmed the apprehensions.

"This is an effort to destroy all state languages including Tamil. The only way to stop this is to bring back education to the state list of the Constitution. The struggle towards that should be intensified...If education is not shifted to state list, education will become out of bounds for all."

State governments alone should have the authority to decide the medium of instruction and the type of curriculum. "Hence, our struggle to bring education to the state list should continue till it is achieved." The newly released book is an inspiration towards that goal.

Only the state can legislate on subjects listed under the state list and both the state and Centre could exercise powers under the Concurrent list.

Deputy CM and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the Centre's New Education Policy was a "filtering" effort to single out and restrain students from going ahead in education.