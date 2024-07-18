Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, is likely to be made Deputy chief minister, according to various media reports that quoted sources as saying. Udhayanidhi Stalin's promotion to Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister had been decided long ago, but the announcement was delayed due to controversies surrounding the minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Indian Express, it was Udhayanidhi Stalin who had pushed for his elevation to share the burden with his father, MK Stalin. While the decision on Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming the deputy chief minister is likely to be made soon, the official elevation is expected to happen before MK Stalin's trip to the United States on August 22.

"This move will help groom Udhayanidhi with significant responsibilities," a senior minister said, in reference to the Assembly elections in the state.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was embroiled in a controversy last year when he made certain remarks over Sanatana Dharma, triggering emotions across political circles. Likening Sanatana Dharma to “malaria, dengue", Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

Unfazed by the criticism, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he would repeat them again.

“Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all..." he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What is the meaning of Sanatana? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning. Sanatana divided people on the basis of caste," Stalin alleged.

The Tamil Nadu government was later marred by another controversy in June when over 60 people died following the consumption of methanol-laced illicit liquor, resulting in the enforcement of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Amendment Act, 2024, stipulating enhanced punishment term and quantum of fine for offences like manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquor that endangers lives.

