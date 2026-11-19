New Delhi: The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has conveyed concerns raised by solar manufacturers to the commerce ministry over China's proposed restrictions on exports of manufacturing technology and equipment, which could affect domestic facilities making solar cells, wafers and ingots.

Mint recently reported that Indian solar component makers are looking at German alternatives amid concerns of Chinese supply curbs. China's draft norms propose restricting exports of technologies and equipment used to manufacture polysilicon, thin silicon wafers and advanced solar cells, which are key components of solar modules.

In response to Mint's emailed queries, the renewable energy ministry said: “MNRE is keeping a close watch on the developments and has conveyed the industry concerns pertaining to solar manufacturing sector, to the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.”

Queries emailed to the ministry of commerce and industry remained unanswered till press time.

China's revisions On 16 October, China's ministries of commerce and science and technology released draft revisions to the ‘Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export’. These include proposed revisions across 40 technologies across photovoltaics, artificial intelligence and biopharma.

The photovoltaic sector covers 12 technologies related to the manufacture of polysilicon, silicon wafers and solar cells, as well as the key equipment used in these processes, according to the Chinese government. These include technologies for producing thin silicon wafers and polysilicon, as well as newer types of solar cells, such as perovskite and tandem cells, which are being developed to improve the efficiency of solar panels.

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The proposed curbs may hurt India’s ambitious plan to develop a domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem, including the projected 100 gigawatts (GW) of capacity for wafers, ingots and polysilicon by 2030. About 30 GW of wafer and ingot capacity is currently in the pipeline. The Chinese draft norms cover technology and equipment used in manufacturing polysilicon, thin wafers and advanced solar cells based on TOPCon, heterojunction (HJT), back-contact and tandem processes.

Strategic review needed The proposed restrictions call for a strategic review of India's plans for developing a solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing ecosystem, as much of the equipment thus far has been of Chinese origin, Anujesh Dwivedi, partner, Deloitte India, said.

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"We understand technologies for Topcon, HJT etc. are proposed under 'Restricted' and not 'Prohibited' category. Hence, a blanket ban is not anticipated, and it is still likely to be possible to import from China after obtaining necessary licences. Consequently, in the medium to long term, the equipment lead times may become lengthier if the proposed norms are made effective. In the short term, scale-up of India's domestic ecosystem would depend on whether the required supplies for such equipment likely to come under restricted list have already been secured or not," he said.

Driven by domestic demand Vineet Mittal, chairman, Avaada Group said that that India's solar manufacturing investments are driven by strong domestic demand, energy security and long-term industrial opportunities, and the fundamentals remain unchanged.

However, he said, "some projects, particularly in ingot, wafer and poly making may experience temporary procurement or commissioning delays." He added that alternative technologies and equipment suppliers exist.

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Amid this uncertainty, the Indian government is considering extending the implementation of the Approved List for Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for cells beyond January. The ALMM is a government-approved list of domestic solar cell and module manufacturers whose products must be used in solar projects covered by the rules. Even as India has developed its module and cell manufacturing capacity to over 200 GW and 50 GW respectively, the supply chain for the sub-components is still dependent on cheaper imports.