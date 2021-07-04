MNRE gives 76-day extension to clean energy projects

This comes at a time when there is a growing interest in India’s green economy. India is also working on a ‘green tariff’ plan that will help power distribution companies (Discoms) supply electricity generated from clean energy projects at comparatively lower tariffs than from coal and other conventional fuel sources. Once the plan is implemented, a Discom can exclusively purchase green electricity and supply it at a ‘green tariff’, which will be the weighted average tariff of green energy that the consumer will pay.

