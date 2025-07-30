MNS leader issues 'final warning', slaps gaming zone staffer in Kalyan; says students skip school, steal money from home

Raj Thackeray's man have done it again - and this time, it’s not about language. A video making the rounds on the internet shows a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker threatening and slapping an employee of a gaming centre in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Ulhas Bhoir, MNS Kalyan chief, was reportedly upset after receiving multiple complaints that children were visiting the gaming zone, located in Kalyan town, after skipping school and stealing money from their homes. However, police, speaking with a news agency PTI, said they haven't received any complaint so far and are verifying the video.

According to an NDTV report, Bhoir asked the employee to come forward and said, "Boys come here in their school uniforms. They take money from home. They don't go to school. Isn't this wrong?"





‘What Can I Do’ The employee’s response — "What can I do?" — reportedly angered the MNS leader so much that he slapped him.

Bhoir shouted, "These children stole ₹4,000 from their parents. Don't ruin this generation." He pointed at one boy and cited a sharp drop in his academic performance as an example of the alleged negative influence of the gaming centre.

Issuing what he described as a “final warning,” Bhoir cautioned that strict action would be taken if students were found at the venue again. He added that repeated incidents could result in the facility being shut down.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Bhoir justified his actions, saying several parents had approached him with complaints about their children skipping school and misusing money to visit the gaming zone.

He added that the gaming zone staff had been clearly instructed not to allow entry to students.