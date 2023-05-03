Section 144 was imposed and internet cut in part of Manipur on Wednesday as thousands of tribals turned up for a solidarity march. Visuals showed a mob destroying houses amid tensions in Churachandpur Town.

The area has been under a night curfew for the past few days amid reports of violence after action was taken against illegal poppy cultivators. A night curfew - from 5 pm to 5 am - was imposed the tribal protests triggered violence and Chief Minister N Biren Singh had cancelled a visit on Friday.

Normalcy was gradually restored with shops and other businesses reopening since Sunday. Following the latest incident a public curfew has been imposed in the district.

#WATCH | Mob destroys houses amid tensions in Churachandpur Town in Manipur. Public curfew has been imposed in the district. pic.twitter.com/jonBsyRI18 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Ahead of the CM's visit to Churachandpur district, miscreants had torched the venue of his public address (Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka Town) and burnt down an open gym that he was slated to inaugurate at the PT Sports complex. According to reports citing the Manipur Police, people from neighbouring Myanma had illegally entered the state and were involved in the arson.

Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in Bishnupur district after violence was reported from the area. The prohibition was imposed at 6 pm on Wednesday and will remain in place till further orders.

"Assembly of five or more persons, which is likely to turn unlawful, and carrying of sticks, stones, firearms without a valid license, weapons or objects of any description which can be used as offensive weapons, prohibited in the whole jurisdiction of Bishnupur district with immediate effect," read the order.

