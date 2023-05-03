Mob vandalises houses amid tensions in Manipur town, curfew imposed; Sec 144 in Bishnupur | Video1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Section 144 was also imposed in Bishnupur district after violence was reported from the area on Wednesday.
Section 144 was imposed and internet cut in part of Manipur on Wednesday as thousands of tribals turned up for a solidarity march. Visuals showed a mob destroying houses amid tensions in Churachandpur Town.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×