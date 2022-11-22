Mobile internet suspended in 7 Meghalaya districts after Mukroh firing

Mobile internet suspended in 7 Meghalaya districts after Mukroh firing2 min read . 03:43 PM IST
- The mobile internet services have been suspended in seven districts for 48 hours starting from 22 November, Tuesday
The Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts of the state following a firing incident in the Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills District where four people were killed. The mobile internet services have been suspended in seven districts for 48 hours starting from 22 November, Tuesday.
The Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts of the state following a firing incident in the Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills District where four people were killed. The mobile internet services have been suspended in seven districts for 48 hours starting from 22 November, Tuesday.
At least four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place at the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday after a truck transporting illegal timber was intercepted.
At least four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place at the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday after a truck transporting illegal timber was intercepted.
Following the firing incident in Mukroh, the Assam Police sounded an alert in all the districts bordering Meghalaya to thwart any possible law and order situation, an official said.
Following the firing incident in Mukroh, the Assam Police sounded an alert in all the districts bordering Meghalaya to thwart any possible law and order situation, an official said.
Four people died after a firing incident in Mukroh. The firing incident happened after the Assam forest department intercepted and stopped a truck at Mukroh area. The truck was allegedly carrying illegal timber towards West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya around 3 am.
Four people died after a firing incident in Mukroh. The firing incident happened after the Assam forest department intercepted and stopped a truck at Mukroh area. The truck was allegedly carrying illegal timber towards West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya around 3 am.
The truck tried to flee when it was stopped, prompting the forest guards to fire at it. The firing deflated one of the tyres of the truck.
The truck tried to flee when it was stopped, prompting the forest guards to fire at it. The firing deflated one of the tyres of the truck.
The vehicle's driver and handyman and another person were then apprehended, though others managed to escape, he said. Police reinforcements were rushed to the spot when the forest guards contacted Zirikending police station.
The vehicle's driver and handyman and another person were then apprehended, though others managed to escape, he said. Police reinforcements were rushed to the spot when the forest guards contacted Zirikending police station.
After the police reached the spot, a large number of people from Meghalaya armed with 'daos' (daggers) and other weapons gathered at the spot around 5 am, an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.
After the police reached the spot, a large number of people from Meghalaya armed with 'daos' (daggers) and other weapons gathered at the spot around 5 am, an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.
The mob then gheraoed the forest guards and the police, demanding the immediate release of the ones who were arrested. The mob attacked the police and the forest guards, forcing the cops to fire to bring the situation under comtrol.
The mob then gheraoed the forest guards and the police, demanding the immediate release of the ones who were arrested. The mob attacked the police and the forest guards, forcing the cops to fire to bring the situation under comtrol.
West Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Imdad Ali said, "A forest home guard and three persons of the Khasi community of Meghalaya were killed in the incident. The situation is under control now."
West Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Imdad Ali said, "A forest home guard and three persons of the Khasi community of Meghalaya were killed in the incident. The situation is under control now."
Meanwhile, a police official said here that an alert has been sounded in all districts bordering Meghalaya and their police as been asked to remain vigilant.
Meanwhile, a police official said here that an alert has been sounded in all districts bordering Meghalaya and their police as been asked to remain vigilant.
“All superintendents of police of districts along Meghalaya have been told to keep a strict watch on any possible law and order situation. But there is no restriction on movement of vehicles or people along the inter-state border," he added.
“All superintendents of police of districts along Meghalaya have been told to keep a strict watch on any possible law and order situation. But there is no restriction on movement of vehicles or people along the inter-state border," he added.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)