Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi, sirens tested in Pune, states prepare for ‘new threats’

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: On Wednesday, 7th May 2025, India will conduct a nationwide mock drill in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.
Organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the drill will test emergency response in hospitals, schools, and government offices.
The mock drill aims to strengthen India’s readiness in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, as per MHA notification.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding a series of high-level meetings, including with top defence functionaries, as India weighs its options for countermeasures against the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security forces will simulate a high-alert counter-terrorism scenario to test coordination, response times, and emergency preparedness. It typically includes:
Deployment of local police, CRPF, Army, and intelligence units
Simulated terrorist infiltration or hostage situation
Real-time evacuation drills and medical response setups
Use of drones, sniffer dogs, and surveillance systems
Testing of communication networks and command protocols
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills would be conducted in six districts of the Kashmir valley on Wednesday, following the Union Home Ministry's order, officials said.
The drills would be conducted in Kashmir's seven civil defence districts — Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri (in Baramulla district), and Awantipora (in Pulwama district) – which are spread over six revenue districts.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Civil Defence officials on Tuesday started activating the emergency response system by testing some 75 sirens installed across the city.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills will be conducted in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur on May 7, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: The Examination department of the University of Mumbai has issued a circular and has instructed all its affiliated institutes and colleges that all exams scheduled for May 7 will happen as scheduled and there is no change in the schedule of exams and all the colleges and institutes should note this.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said mock drills will be carried out at 20 places in the state on Wednesday, including Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Patiala, Pathankot, Barnala and Mohali.
Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said as part of the mock drill preparations, six civil defence sirens will be sounded in the city and Ferozepur Cantonment area from 7 pm to 7:15 pm on Tuesday.
"These sirens will be sounded for the preparation of the May 7 mock drill," she said.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that mock drills for effective civil defence will be held in five major cities in the state on May 7.
The cities include Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal along with Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in 12 districts of Odisha on Wednesday as per instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The mock drill will be held in Angul, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Puri, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: A full-scale mock drill involving civil and police administration, fire services and disaster response force would be organised in all districts in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Maharashtra will conduct mock drills in the coastal areas, said Director of Maharashtra Civil Defence Prabhat Kumar. He said that all the agencies under the collector will take part in the mock drills.
"Till 2010, the main objective of the civil defence was to recruit volunteers during wartime, but after 2010, disaster management was also included... Tomorrow, we will do mock drills in the coastal areas. All the agencies under the collector will take part. We will assess the things and then will take action as to what we need to improve," Prabhat Kumar
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Indian Air Force to carry out exercise over desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow, 7th May in which all frontline aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s will participate, said IAF officials
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security has been heightened in Delhi ahead of mock drills scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday.
Delhi Police have increased day and night patrolling across different areas in the city with a special focus on tourist and market places.
Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and other vital installations.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confirmed that exercises will be held across 20 districts in the state.
Speaking on the preparations, Cheema said, "Mock drills will be conducted in 20 districts of the state. Teams of Civil Defence, Punjab Police, along with the Home Ministry will conduct mock drills tomorrow. We have to protect our 500km border and citizens."
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: The Civil Defence in Lucknow on Tuesday rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad, are among the key places that will hold the Mock Drill exercise on Wednesday. These drills will be held in three categories in the state.
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.