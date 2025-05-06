Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi, sirens tested in Pune, states prepare for ‘new threats’

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: On Wednesday, 7th May 2025, India will conduct a nationwide mock drill in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Mock Drill In India on 7th May

Organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the drill will test emergency response in hospitals, schools, and government offices.

The mock drill aims to strengthen India’s readiness in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, as per MHA notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding a series of high-level meetings, including with top defence functionaries, as India weighs its options for countermeasures against the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.