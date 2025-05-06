Subscribe

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi, sirens tested in Pune, states prepare for ‘new threats’

  • Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Amid tensions with Pakistan, MHA has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised districts on May 7. Stay tuned for latest updates on the mock drill.

Livemint
Updated6 May 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE:: Gurukul School of Art students paint posters ahead of the Civil Defence's mock drill on May 7 amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: On Wednesday, 7th May 2025, India will conduct a nationwide mock drill in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Mock Drill In India on 7th May

Organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the drill will test emergency response in hospitals, schools, and government offices. 

The mock drill aims to strengthen India’s readiness in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, as per MHA notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding a series of high-level meetings, including with top defence functionaries, as India weighs its options for countermeasures against the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Follow updates here:
06 May 2025, 07:29 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: What will happen during the mock drill tomorrow?

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security forces will simulate a high-alert counter-terrorism scenario to test coordination, response times, and emergency preparedness. It typically includes:

Deployment of local police, CRPF, Army, and intelligence units

Simulated terrorist infiltration or hostage situation

Real-time evacuation drills and medical response setups

Use of drones, sniffer dogs, and surveillance systems

Testing of communication networks and command protocols

Advertisement
06 May 2025, 07:24 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Which parts o J&K will see mock drill?

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills would be conducted in six districts of the Kashmir valley on Wednesday, following the Union Home Ministry's order, officials said.

The drills would be conducted in Kashmir's seven civil defence districts — Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri (in Baramulla district), and Awantipora (in Pulwama district) – which are spread over six revenue districts.

06 May 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Sirens tested in Pune ahead of mock drills

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Civil Defence officials on Tuesday started activating the emergency response system by testing some 75 sirens installed across the city.

Advertisement
06 May 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Which Places in Karnataka will hold mock drills tomorrow

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills will be conducted in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur on May 7, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

06 May 2025, 07:18 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Is Mumbai University exam on May 7 cancelled?

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: The Examination department of the University of Mumbai has issued a circular and has instructed all its affiliated institutes and colleges that all exams scheduled for May 7 will happen as scheduled and there is no change in the schedule of exams and all the colleges and institutes should note this.

Advertisement
06 May 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Which cities in Punjab will see mock drill?

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said mock drills will be carried out at 20 places in the state on Wednesday, including Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Patiala, Pathankot, Barnala and Mohali.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said as part of the mock drill preparations, six civil defence sirens will be sounded in the city and Ferozepur Cantonment area from 7 pm to 7:15 pm on Tuesday.

"These sirens will be sounded for the preparation of the May 7 mock drill," she said.

06 May 2025, 07:14 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Know cities in Mashya Pradesh that will hold mock drill

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that mock drills for effective civil defence will be held in five major cities in the state on May 7.

The cities include Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal along with Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni.

Advertisement
06 May 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills to be conducted in 12 districts of Odisha tomorrow

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in 12 districts of Odisha on Wednesday as per instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The mock drill will be held in Angul, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Puri, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

06 May 2025, 07:12 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Full-scale mock drill across Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: A full-scale mock drill involving civil and police administration, fire services and disaster response force would be organised in all districts in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said

Advertisement
06 May 2025, 07:12 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Maharashtra to conduct civil defence drills in coastal areas tomorrow

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Maharashtra will conduct mock drills in the coastal areas, said Director of Maharashtra Civil Defence Prabhat Kumar. He said that all the agencies under the collector will take part in the mock drills.

"Till 2010, the main objective of the civil defence was to recruit volunteers during wartime, but after 2010, disaster management was also included... Tomorrow, we will do mock drills in the coastal areas. All the agencies under the collector will take part. We will assess the things and then will take action as to what we need to improve," Prabhat Kumar

06 May 2025, 07:10 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: IAF announces exercise over desert sector tomorrow

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Indian Air Force to carry out exercise over desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow, 7th May in which all frontline aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s will participate, said IAF officials

To read more click here

06 May 2025, 07:09 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of mock drills

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security has been heightened in Delhi ahead of mock drills scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday.

Delhi Police have increased day and night patrolling across different areas in the city with a special focus on tourist and market places. 

Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and other vital installations.

06 May 2025, 07:07 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Mock drills to be held in 20 district across Punjab

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confirmed that exercises will be held across 20 districts in the state. 

Speaking on the preparations, Cheema said, "Mock drills will be conducted in 20 districts of the state. Teams of Civil Defence, Punjab Police, along with the Home Ministry will conduct mock drills tomorrow. We have to protect our 500km border and citizens."

06 May 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Lucknow Prepares for Mock Drill

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: The Civil Defence in Lucknow on Tuesday rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many.

06 May 2025, 07:02 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: List of cities in Maharahstra

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad, are among the key places that will hold the Mock Drill exercise on Wednesday. These drills will be held in three categories in the state.

For Complete List Click Here

06 May 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: What Will be done during mock drill?

-Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: The measures to be taken during the mock drills include 

-Operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, 

-Training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches

-Provisions for crash-blackout measures

-Early camouflaging of vital plants and installations 

-Updating and rehearsing evacuation plans,

-Operationalisation of hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF)

-Testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

06 May 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Why Will There be a Mock Drill?

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsMock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi, sirens tested in Pune, states prepare for ‘new threats’
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App