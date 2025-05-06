Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi, sirens tested in Pune, states prepare for ‘new threats’

Mock drill in India on 7 May LIVE: On Wednesday, 7th May 2025, India will conduct a nationwide mock drill in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.
Mock Drill In India on 7th May
Organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the drill will test emergency response in hospitals, schools, and government offices.
The mock drill aims to strengthen India’s readiness in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, as per MHA notification.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding a series of high-level meetings, including with top defence functionaries, as India weighs its options for countermeasures against the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
Security forces will simulate a high-alert counter-terrorism scenario to test coordination, response times, and emergency preparedness. It typically includes:
Deployment of local police, CRPF, Army, and intelligence units
Simulated terrorist infiltration or hostage situation
Real-time evacuation drills and medical response setups
Use of drones, sniffer dogs, and surveillance systems
Testing of communication networks and command protocols
Mock drills would be conducted in six districts of the Kashmir valley on Wednesday, following the Union Home Ministry's order, officials said.
The drills would be conducted in Kashmir's seven civil defence districts — Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri (in Baramulla district), and Awantipora (in Pulwama district) – which are spread over six revenue districts.
Civil Defence officials on Tuesday started activating the emergency response system by testing some 75 sirens installed across the city.
Mock drills will be conducted in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur on May 7, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.