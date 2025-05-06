Mock Drill on May 7: What to expect in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & other cities – Check timings, full details inside

Mock Drill on May 7 at 4 pm: The stage is set for a nationwide mock drill on Wednesday with all states and Union territories preparing to operationalise air-raid sirens and train people on evacuation protocols and cleaning of bunkers and trenches among other steps in the event of a "hostile attack".

The emergency preparedness, the first perhaps since 1971, will be conducted by most states from 4 pm.

Delhi Authorities in Delhi will conduct mock drills at 55 locations at 4 pm on Wednesday, with 650 schools participating in evacuation and blackout response training. The Directorate of Education has instructed school heads to organise sessions using a demonstration video on proper mock drill procedures.

Maharashtra A civil defence mock drill will be conducted at 16 locations across 10 districts in Maharashtra on May 7 at 4 pm, covering areas such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar, including towns like Uran, Tarapur, Roha-Nagothane, Manmad, Sinnar, Thal, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Bhusawal.

Mumbai University has confirmed that all exams scheduled for May 7 will proceed as planned.

Pune Mock drills will be conducted at the Council Hall in Pune and Panchayat Samiti and Municipal Council offices in Mulshi and Talegaon

Karnataka Mock drills will be conducted in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur on May 7. Director General of Police Prashant Kumar Thakur said the drills will continue for a week and are aimed at identifying and addressing gaps in preparedness and resources.

Hyderabad Mock drills will be held at four locations in Hyderabad on May 7, involving police, fire services, and disaster response teams. Sirens will sound within Outer Ring Road (ORR) at 4 pm for an incoming air raid and again at 4.30 pm to signal the end of the drill.

West Bengal The West Bengal government will begin a seven-day statewide mock drill on Wednesday to assess the readiness of security systems. Sirens installed on 90 key buildings in Kolkata, including including the Civil Defence building, Mahajati Sadan auditorium, Calcutta High Court, Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar, will be activated during the drills.

Tamil Nadu The civil defence mock drills will be conducted at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district, and in the Chennai Port Trust, here on May 7, at 4 pm, the state government informed on Tuesday.

Punjab and Haryana Mock drills will be carried out at 20 places in the Punjab on 7 May, including Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Patiala, Pathankot, Barnala and Mohali.

In Haryana, mock drills will be conducted at many places including Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Panchkula, Panipat and Rohtak.

Uttar Pradesh Full-scale mock drill will be carried out across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on 7 May at 4pm. A 10-minute blackout will be observed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district from 8 pm to 8.10 pm on May 7, officials said on Tuesday.

Jammu & Kashmir Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7 at 4 pm. The mock drills would be conducted in Kashmir's seven civil defence districts — Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri (in Baramulla district), and Awantipora (in Pulwama district) – which are spread over six revenue districts.

Bihar Civil defence mock drills will be held across Bihar on Wednesday at 4pm on 7 May.

Kerala As per the directive of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil Defence mock drills will be conducted in 14 districts of Kerala on May 7.

Andhra Pradesh The civil defence mock drills will be conducted at two locations - Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers - on May 7 at 4pm.

Madhya Pradesh Mock drills will be held on Wednesday in five cities of the state including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni from 4 pm. The drills will be conducted for activities like warning of danger through siren, blackout, keeping major infrastructure safe, safe evacuation of injured in case of accident,

Chandigarh The Chandigarh administration will conduct a 10-minute blackout drill on Wednesday and appealed to residents to turn off electricity on their premises during the exercise.

Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh called upon the citizens to cooperate and actively participate in 'Operation Abhyaas' scheduled at 4 pm on May 7.

Assam An extensive mock drill will be carried out across 14 'civil defence districts' of Assam on Wednesday. An official said that the mock drill will start at 4 pm and will continue till all the steps are covered.

Gujarat Gujarat will hold civil defence mock drills at key sites in 18 districts at 4 pm on May 7, followed by a citizen-led blackout from 7.30 to 8 pm.

In Gujarat, mock drills will be held at Vadodara, Surat, Tapi, Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Mehsana, Narmada, Navsari, Dang, Kutch, Bharuch, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar.

Manipur Mock drills will be conducted in Manipur's Imphal West district on Wednesday. The mock drill will be held on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Jharkhand Mock drill will be carried out in five districts—Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda and Sahibganj – at 4pm om 7 May.

Sikkim's Gangtok, Singtam In Singtam, the mock drill will run from 4 pm to 5 pm, beginning with sirens and a simulated air strike at the NHPC power house in Balutar. Fire services and rescue teams will carry out mock evacuations and transport casualties to Singtam District Hospital.

In Gangtok, the drill will take place from 9 pm to 9.30 pm, involving sirens and a complete blackout. All lights, generator sets, inverters, and solar lights must be turned off in homes, businesses, and government offices.

Tripura Mock drills will be conducted across all eight districts of Tripura on Wednesday, with resource mobilisation at Umakanta Academy ground in West Tripura starting at 3.30 pm. The 90-minute exercise will involve TSR, Apada Mitra, NCC cadets, and Homeguards, with sirens sounding at 4 pm and 5 pm.

Andaman & Nicobar The Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is fully prepared for the mock drills to be held on Wednesday, 7 May.