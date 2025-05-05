Mock drills across states in India on May 7 in aftermath of Pahalgam attacks; MHA outlines measures

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed states to carry out nationwide mock drills on May 7 to evaluate civil defence preparedness, in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attacks, according to Government of India sources.

The mock drills will involve activating air raid sirens, training civilians and students in basic self-protection, checking crash blackout measures, camouflaging key infrastructure, and reviewing and rehearsing evacuation plans, reported ANI.

The measures outlined by the MHA include:

1.Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens

2. Training of civilians, students, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

3. Provision of crash black out measures

4. Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations

5. Updation of evacuation plan & its rehearsal