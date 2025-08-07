Model says man in Gurugram kept ‘staring and masturbating’ near her: ‘Nobody really understands...’

A model and Instagram influencer was left ‘disgusted’ while waiting for her cab in Gurugram, when a man — now booked — unzipped his trousers and masturbated near her on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. The woman, who works as a model, said the incident occurred after she got off a bus from Jaipur. Despite sharing videos of the episode on the social media platform X and tagging the police, officials, and women’s welfare bodies, she alleged that no action was taken.
“While I was waiting for a cab, I noticed a man came around me and was constantly staring at me. Then I noticed that his pants' zip was unzipped, and he kept staring and masturbating in front of me. I felt very disgusted,” the woman said.
In her video post, the model said she was too shocked and afraid to scream or react at the time.
“People said I should have shouted or slapped him, but no one really understands what goes through a woman’s mind at that moment. I just wanted to stay safe,” she added.
The model, who is also a digital creator with over 38,000 followers on Instagram, said that after she didn't receive any response from any agency, she shared a video of herself recounting the incident at the intersection on 4 August, once again tagging the relevant agencies and officials.
Sandeep Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police, told HT, “He was wearing a mask, denim trousers, a check shirt and was carrying a backpack in the front. We are tracking (footage) to know where he had moved from the place,” he said, adding that the woman’s statement was recorded on Wednesday.
