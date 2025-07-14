Model-influencer San Rechal, 26, dies by suicide in Puducherry, suicide note found

Popular model and social media influencer San Rechal died by suicide on Sunday. The 26-year-old passed away at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) after being moved from two other hospitals, according to NDTV.

Police sources said Rechal allegedly consumed a large number of tablets following a visit to her father’s residence. She was first taken to a government hospital and later to a private facility before being shifted to JIPMER, where she succumbed, the media outlet further reported.

Initial investigations suggest that financial distress and personal strain may have played a role in the tragedy. Officials revealed that Rechal had sold or pledged jewellery in recent months to raise funds for her professional goals. She had reportedly turned to her father for financial support, but he expressed his inability, citing responsibilities toward his son.

A suicide note recovered by the police states that no one should be held responsible for her death.

However, given the recent nature of her marriage, officials have ordered a Tahsildar-level inquiry to determine whether marital issues may have contributed to her mental state.

San Rechal rose to fame not only for her modelling achievements, but she was also crowned Miss Puducherry in 2022; but also used her platform to address discrimination based on skin tone, the Times of India reported. She frequently called out the industry’s preference for fair skin and advocated for inclusivity, especially for dark-skinned women in Indian fashion and cinema.

Her untimely death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media and reignited conversations around mental health.