Modern retail stores hunker down between kiranas, supermarkets
Summary
- These independent stores offer more options for buying household items
New Delhi: Standalone modern trade stores which are smaller than organised retail stores or supermarkets but larger than neighbourhood kiranas or groceries, are cropping up across India, not in large numbers yet but enough to take notice.
