Modi 2.0 first cabinet reshuffle: Who's in, who's out?

The Modi government finalised its first Cabinet expansion since coming back to power in 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to 43 members of Parliament in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.

Of the ministers inducted today, 15 have been assigned Cabinet ministers posts, while 28 have been made junior ministers. Some have been elevated to the position of ministers from ministers of state, while there was one comeback to the Council of Ministers.

On the flip side, 12 ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan, left the cabinet due to varied reasons; the President has accepted their resignations.

Here's a look at who came in and who left the Union cabinet after the latest rejig:

Cabinet ministers

Narayan Tatu Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Virendra Kumar

Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Kiren Rijiju

Raj Kumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Parshottam Rupala

G Kishan Reddy

Anurag Singh Thakur

Sarbananda Sonowal returned to the cabinet after serving as Assam's chief minister for a while. Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet level. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh who defected to BJP from Congress, also took oath as a Cabinet minister.

Ministers of State

Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakshi Lekhi

Annpurna Devi

A. Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

B. L. Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Subhas Sarkar

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

L. Murugan

Nisith Pramanik

Ministers who resigned

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prakash Javadekar

Harsh Vardhan

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

D V Sadananda Gowda

Santosh Gangwar

Sanjay Dhotre

Debasree Chaudhuri

Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria

Babul Supriyo

