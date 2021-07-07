Modi 2.0 first cabinet reshuffle: Who's in, who's out?

Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur have been elevated to Cabinet level
Sarbananda Sonowal made a comeback, while Jyotiraditya Scindia bagged a Cabinet seat
The Modi government finalised its first Cabinet expansion since coming back to power in 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to 43 members of Parliament in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.
Of the ministers inducted today, 15 have been assigned Cabinet ministers posts, while 28 have been made junior ministers. Some have been elevated to the position of ministers from ministers of state, while there was one comeback to the Council of Ministers.
Sarbananda Sonowal returned to the cabinet after serving as Assam's chief minister for a while. Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet level. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh who defected to BJP from Congress, also took oath as a Cabinet minister.
Ministers of State
Pankaj Choudhary
Anupriya Singh Patel
Satya Pal Singh Baghel
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Shobha Karandlaje
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Meenakshi Lekhi
Annpurna Devi
A. Narayanaswamy
Kaushal Kishore
Ajay Bhatt
B. L. Verma
Ajay Kumar
Chauhan Devusinh
Bhagwanth Khuba
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Pratima Bhoumik
Subhas Sarkar
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Bharati Pravin Pawar
Bishweswar Tudu
Shantanu Thakur
Munjapara Mahendrabhai
John Barla
L. Murugan
Nisith Pramanik
Ministers who resigned
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Prakash Javadekar
Harsh Vardhan
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
D V Sadananda Gowda
Santosh Gangwar
Sanjay Dhotre
Debasree Chaudhuri
Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria
Babul Supriyo
