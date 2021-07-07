Modi 2.0 first cabinet reshuffle: Who's in, who's out?

The Modi government finalised its first Cabinet expansion since coming back to power in 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to 43 members of Parliament in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.
Of the ministers inducted today, 15 have been assigned Cabinet ministers posts, while 28 have been made junior ministers. Some have been elevated to the position of ministers from ministers of state, while there was one comeback to the Council of Ministers.
On the flip side, 12 ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan, left the cabinet due to varied reasons; the President has accepted their resignations.
Here's a look at who came in and who left the Union cabinet after the latest rejig:
Sarbananda Sonowal returned to the cabinet after serving as Assam's chief minister for a while. Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet level. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh who defected to BJP from Congress, also took oath as a Cabinet minister.
