Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >Modi 2.0 first cabinet reshuffle: Who's in, who's out?

Modi 2.0 first cabinet reshuffle: Who's in, who's out?

Premium
Pashupati Kumar Paras takes the oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony as part of Union Cabinet expansion, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
2 min read . 08:41 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur have been elevated to Cabinet level
  • Sarbananda Sonowal made a comeback, while Jyotiraditya Scindia bagged a Cabinet seat

The Modi government finalised its first Cabinet expansion since coming back to power in 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to 43 members of Parliament in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.

The Modi government finalised its first Cabinet expansion since coming back to power in 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to 43 members of Parliament in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.

Of the ministers inducted today, 15 have been assigned Cabinet ministers posts, while 28 have been made junior ministers. Some have been elevated to the position of ministers from ministers of state, while there was one comeback to the Council of Ministers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Of the ministers inducted today, 15 have been assigned Cabinet ministers posts, while 28 have been made junior ministers. Some have been elevated to the position of ministers from ministers of state, while there was one comeback to the Council of Ministers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On the flip side, 12 ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan, left the cabinet due to varied reasons; the President has accepted their resignations.

Here's a look at who came in and who left the Union cabinet after the latest rejig:

Cabinet ministers

Narayan Tatu Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Virendra Kumar

`

Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

Kiren Rijiju

Raj Kumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Parshottam Rupala

G Kishan Reddy

Anurag Singh Thakur

Sarbananda Sonowal returned to the cabinet after serving as Assam's chief minister for a while. Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet level. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh who defected to BJP from Congress, also took oath as a Cabinet minister.

Ministers of State

Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakshi Lekhi

Annpurna Devi

A. Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

B. L. Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Subhas Sarkar

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

L. Murugan

Nisith Pramanik

Ministers who resigned

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prakash Javadekar

Harsh Vardhan

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

D V Sadananda Gowda

Santosh Gangwar

Sanjay Dhotre

Debasree Chaudhuri

Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria

Babul Supriyo

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!