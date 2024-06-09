Modi 3.0: This is what Narendra Modi told ministers to be before swearing-in ceremony

During a meeting over tea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told MPs to be inducted in the cabinet that people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver.

Livemint
Updated07:50 PM IST
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with NDA leaders during an interaction over tea, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with NDA leaders during an interaction over tea, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024.(PTI)

Hours before taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row, Narendra Modi on Sunday asked minister-designate to never compromise on probity and transparency, and work as a team and with team spirit.

Modi asked ministers-designate to be humble as common people love those who are humble and never compromise on probity and transparency, reported PTI.

The Prime Minister also told them that people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver.

Modi also asked them to give respect and dignity to all MPs, irrespective of their parties.

"Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble," PTI quoted sources as Modi conveying to the group.

Before the swearing-in Modi held a meeting of ministers probable over tea. The Prime Minister has been following the custom of hosting tea meet before the Cabinet formation since 2014.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy are among those being sworn-in as minister.

Big day for me

“Big day for me...going to get a big responsibility”

This is a "big day" for me and I am  going to get a “big responsibility”, said Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

"PM Modi's trust in me matters a lot to me...I will try to live up to the expectations of the people with all my hard work and potential," said Paswan.

Chouhan enters Union cabinet for 1st time

BJP leader Shivraj Singh who won the Lok Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Lok Sabha seat for the sixth time by a margin of 8.21 lakh votes, became the Union cabinet minister for the first time in his more than three-decade-long political career.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsModi 3.0: This is what Narendra Modi told ministers to be before swearing-in ceremony

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,423.00-144.00
    Delhi
    73,998.00-288.00
    Kolkata
    73,495.00-360.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue