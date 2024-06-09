During a meeting over tea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told MPs to be inducted in the cabinet that people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver.

Hours before taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row, Narendra Modi on Sunday asked minister-designate to never compromise on probity and transparency, and work as a team and with team spirit.

Modi asked ministers-designate to be humble as common people love those who are humble and never compromise on probity and transparency, reported PTI.

The Prime Minister also told them that people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver.

Modi also asked them to give respect and dignity to all MPs, irrespective of their parties.

"Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble," PTI quoted sources as Modi conveying to the group.

Before the swearing-in Modi held a meeting of ministers probable over tea. The Prime Minister has been following the custom of hosting tea meet before the Cabinet formation since 2014.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy are among those being sworn-in as minister.

Big day for me

"Big day for me...going to get a big responsibility" This is a "big day" for me and I am going to get a "big responsibility", said Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

"PM Modi's trust in me matters a lot to me...I will try to live up to the expectations of the people with all my hard work and potential," said Paswan.

Chouhan enters Union cabinet for 1st time BJP leader Shivraj Singh who won the Lok Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Lok Sabha seat for the sixth time by a margin of 8.21 lakh votes, became the Union cabinet minister for the first time in his more than three-decade-long political career.

