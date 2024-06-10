Modi 3.0: Nawaz Sharif talks of ’hope’ and ’opportunity’ in congratulatory post to PM Narendra Modi

The latest Modi cabinet is much larger than the previous two NDA cabinets to accommodate the allies who are expected to play a bigger role in the new government, given that the BJP has been unable to cross the majority mark on its own.

First Published06:14 PM IST
Narendra Modi releases PM Kisan Nidhi instalment worth ₹20,000 crore after taking office as PM.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday talked of “hope” and “opportunity” in a congratulatory post for Narendra Modi as he was sworn in as the Prime Minister for record third straight term.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nawaz said, ""My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership."

"Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," he had added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated PM Modi on taking the oath for a third term.

“Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” he wrote in a post.

The Indian prime minister replied to Shehbaz Sharif on his congratulatory post, and said, “Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes.”

Modi's oath ceremony

Modi was sworn in prime minister on Sunday for a record-equaling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers. On Sunday, he chose continuity over radical change, placing his trust in top lieutenants Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, S. Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal in the Union cabinet.

Key allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) secured one cabinet post each, as Modi took charge as the head of a coalition government.

Apart from TDP and JD(U), other allies in the National Democratic Alliance who have secured cabinet posts include TDP, JD(U), Janata Dal (Secular), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Lok Janshakti Party.

