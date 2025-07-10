Modi best leader for India, US-India relations, says African-American actor Mary Millben; takes swipe at Zohran Mamdani

Mary Millben, an African-American singer and actress known for her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has once again heaped praise on Modi, calling him the "best leader." At the same time, Millben voiced strong opposition to New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s potential mayoral candidacy. Speaking on Mamdani’s suitability to lead a city celebrated for its diversity, Millben raised concerns over his alleged comments against the Jewish community and his stance on law enforcement.

Advertisement

"Everyone knows here in America and India and across the world that Prime Minister Modi is my friend, and he's a leader that I greatly support. He's the best leader for India. He's the best leader for the US-India relationship," Millben was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "He's [Mamdani] the wrong leader for New York. He's the wrong leader for America, and he certainly is the wrong leader as pertains even to the US-India relationship, relative to New York and its relationship to India."

Millben further argued that Mamdani’s reported remarks contradict the core values symbolised by New York’s Statue of Liberty, particularly regarding religious freedom and cultural inclusivity. "His comments that are directly against the Jewish people are a clear indication that he doesn't even value those elements and values of the Statue of Liberty," she said.

Advertisement

Criticising Mamdani's position on policing, Millben added, "His comments against our law enforcement in New York, defunding the police and having no regard or respect for law enforcement in New York," reflect leadership unfit for the city’s needs.

"Globalise the intifada" Mamdani ha faced strong criticism after he defended a controversial phrase: “globalise the intifada.”

The controversy began when Mamdani was interviewed by The Bulwark, where he was asked if this slogan made him uncomfortable. Instead of rejecting it, Mamdani said the phrase shows “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

However, many Jewish leaders and groups quickly spoke out against him. They explained that the word “intifada” is linked to violent attacks against Jewish people during the past uprisings (known as the First and Second Intifadas).

Advertisement

The US Holocaust Museum strongly criticised Mamdani. On X (formerly Twitter), they said that using their name and the story of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising (when Jews fought back against the Nazis) to justify the slogan is “outrageous and especially offensive to survivors.” They pointed out that since 1987, Jews have been “attacked and murdered under its banner.”

The head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, also called the slogan an “explicit incitement to violence.” Congressman Dan Goldman said the word “intifada” is “well understood to refer to the violent terror attacks against innocent Israeli civilians.” He said if Mamdani will not condemn this phrase, then he is “unfit to lead a city with 1.3 million Jews.”

Advertisement