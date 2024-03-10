Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including New Delhi's airport Terminal 1, virtually from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh on March 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new passenger terminals inaugurated include Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur. While adressing the program, PM Modi said, "The people from across the country can see the love and affection of Azamgarh. They can see your enthusiasm...This love is wonderful."

Also read: PM Modi schedule today: Several airport projects across states to foundation stone in UP | 7 points He added, "You can see that in the past few days, I have been inaugurating several projects of the country from one place itself. When people hear about several airports, several railway stations, several IIMs and several AIIMS, they get surprised. Sometimes, they also put the old mindset in the same bracket - that it is an election season."

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections that are scheduled to take place this year, PM Modi remarked, "What used to happen in election season earlier? People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people."

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't serve dinner, if they vote for PM Modi,' says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to women voters He claimed that analysing previous announcements made 30-35 years ago during election year was just to deceive people while stating, the country can see that "Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai." He added, "They used to put up a plaque before elections and disappear after that, the leaders disappeared too."

Also read: PM Modi reaches Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, performs Pooja PM Modi further mentioned that the foundation stones laid in 2019, were not for elections. He called these inaugural projects "the campaign of my journey for development." He urged the citizens of the country to see the year 2024 as a path to development and not through the glasses of elections as he said, "I am making the country gallop to make it a developed country by 2047."

“I am running at a fast pace to make the country a developed India by 2047 and running the country at a fast pace, " PM Modi added.

Also read: Top events of the day: PM Modi to inaugurate several airport projects, farmers rail roko protest, Raj petrol pumps shut PM Modi charged at opposition leaders and claimed that earlier leaders would announce schemes before elections but never finish them and now call the inauguration of projects before elections a 'political bait.' He said that the country bears witness to the projects for which he laid the foundation that have also been inaugurated by him.

He further said that Azamgarh which was counted among one of the backward areas of the country is writing a new chapter of development today with projects worth about ₹34 thousand crore being inaugurated from the place.

Ker highlights The 12 new terminal buildings inaugurated include Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports. The PM also laid the foundation stone of three new Terminal Buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports. The air facilities developed at a cost of around ₹ 950 crore in Gwalior and Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh were also inaugurated virtually. PM Modi inaugurated Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi under which more than 2000 affordable flats have been built. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of several road projects worth around ₹ 11,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana about 744 rural road projects, worth more than ₹ 3700 crore, will be undertaken. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail projects worth around ₹ 8200 crores. Multiple sewage treatment plants and other such projects in Prayagraj, Jaunpur and Etawah were also inaugurated.

