Modi govt probing if Grok’s use of Hindi slang, abuses violated law; in touch with X

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is in talks with Elon Musk's X over the recent incidents of its AI chatbot Grok using Hindi slags and abuses in its replies to people. The Narendra Modi-led government is also investigating if Grok violated any Indian law, according to the sources.

The sources, quoted by news agencies, also said that MeitY has not sent any notice to Grok or X after the incidents of abuses and Hindi slags used by the AI chatbot surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has not sent any notice to Grok or X. MeiTY is in talks with X and Grok. MeitY officials are interacting with the officials of X and examining at what stage it specifically violated and which Indian law has been violated,” Govt sources were quoted as saying.

The ministry will look into the matter and the factors that led to the use of abusive language, they said. “We are in touch, we are talking to them (X) to find out why it is happening and what are the issues. They are engaging with us,” sources said.

Advertisement