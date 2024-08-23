Modi in Ukraine: Indian PM to hold one-on-one meeting with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy here... | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Kyiv on Friday morning, is all set to hold a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later today. The two leaders will be meeting at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv.
Notably, PM Modi's visit is the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit assumes deeper significance as it comes at a time when the region finds itself in the middle of a conflict.
According to reports, PM Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
VIDEO | Visuals of Presidential Palace in Kyiv where PM Modi (@narendramodi) will be meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2024
PM Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to… pic.twitter.com/eoxP7hbOHw
On his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.
"Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome," the Indian PM said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
PM Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Kyiv.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Ukraine's Kyiv pic.twitter.com/NbXTxGKKNx— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024
Later, Zelenskyy greeted PM Modi, and the two leaders honoured the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition.
#WATCH | PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/oV8bbZ8bQh— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess