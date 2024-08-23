The focus of PM Modi and Zelenskyy's talk will be on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Kyiv on Friday morning, is all set to hold a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later today. The two leaders will be meeting at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv.

Notably, PM Modi's visit is the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit assumes deeper significance as it comes at a time when the region finds itself in the middle of a conflict.

According to reports, PM Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelenskyy with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Check out Kyiv's Presidential Palace where PM Modi will meet Zelenskyy today:

On his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

"Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome," the Indian PM said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Kyiv.

Later, Zelenskyy greeted PM Modi, and the two leaders honoured the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition.

