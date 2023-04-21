'Modi ji is God to me': K'taka man wipes rainwater from cutouts of PM, Watch

'Modi ji is God to me': K'taka man wipes rainwater from cutouts of PM, Watch1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
- The cutouts of PM Modi were put up on the way to a proposed roadshow of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Devanahalli.
Ahead of Assembly polling in Karnataka, a local man was seen wiping rainwater from cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Devanahalli on 21 April.
The cutouts of PM Modi were put up on the way to a proposed roadshow of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
On being asked why is he doing that and if he was paid, the man said, "I am doing it out of my belief. Modi ji is God to me. No one has paid me for it."
The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on 10 May and the votes will be counted on 13 May.
From Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka. This is Shah's first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the polls last month.
Though Shah was supposed to hold roadshows in both Davanagere and Devanahalli, his roadshow was cancelled.
As per details, big names from BJP -- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda among others -- are featured in the party's list of star campaigners for the 10 May Karnataka assembly elections.
With agency inputs.
