PM Modi, President Macron hold talks in France: ‘Urgent need to reform UNSC’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

After their wide-ranging talks, the two leaders also underlined their commitment to concrete actions to ensure that the global Artificial Intelligence sector can drive beneficial social, economic, environmental outcomes in the public interest.

PM Modi was in France from February 10 (Monday) to February 12 to co-chair the Artificial Intelligence(AI) Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. A joint statement issued after the meeting here said the talks covered a full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as key global and regional issues.

“This was Prime Minister Modi’s sixth visit to France, and follows President Macron’s visit to India in January 2024 as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day of India. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron held bilateral discussions on the entire gamut of the exceptionally strong and multifaceted bilateral cooperation and on global and regional matters,” the statement said.

The two leaders stressed an urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including the UNSC matters. French President Macron reiterated France's firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

The two leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership, while noting that it has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

India- France year of innovation "AI was a major area of bilateral discussion. Next year 2026 has been agreed as the India- France year of innovation. Apart from this, the leaders exchanged views on recent geopolitical developments in Europe, West Asia, in the Indo-Pacific, and discussed a number of these issues of global and regional importance," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in Marseille.

Both leaders went to Marseille where President Macron hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders jointly inaugurated India’s Consulate General in Marseille. They also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility.

“The bilateral component of the visit started with the two leaders jointly addressing the India-France CEOs Forum, which saw the participation of leading businesses from both countries in a variety of areas, businesses from the sectors of aerospace, defence, innovation, energy, infrastructure, agro-processing and consumer goods were represented in the room,” Misri said adding President Macron held talks onboard presidential aircraft.

One can say India-France ties literally touched new heights.

The Prime Minister gave an overview of the next generation of economic reforms that's being pursued in India. which were also previewed in the recent budget that was announced and invited French companies to explore new opportunities in the India growth story, especially in the areas of defence, civil nuclear possibilities, insurance and advanced manufacturing..."

After his France Trip, PM Modi is headed to US for a two-day tour. Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on February 13.

(With PTI inputs)