US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been his ‘great friend’ for a long time and stressed that it is ‘great honour’ to have him at the White House.

Trump said that the two leaders shared a ‘wonderful relationship’ and they kept the ties during the four-year period. He said that they will hold talks on oil, gas and trade. He also congratulated PM Modi on having done a great job.

The President suggested that it was not possible to fight China if the US goes tough with India on trade. 'How are you going to fight China if you are going to be tough with India on trade?' President Trump said in response to a question during a joint press conference with PM Modi.

Earlier, Trump welcomed Modi at the West Wing lobby in the White House in Washington, DC on Friday (Indian time). The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other. The two leaders praised their strong bond as the meeting took place amid concerns over Trump's reciprocal tariff plans, which can impact India as well. Barely hours before the meeting, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs, saying that the United States will levy same charges as countries impose on it ‘without exceptions.’

"We are in a very great shape to beat anybody we want. But we are not looking to beat anybody, we are looking to do a really good job. We have done a fantastic job for the American people. We had a great four years and we were interrupted by a terrible administration...Now, we are putting it back together. I think it is going to end up being much stronger than it was before or even much stronger than it was before," Trump said in a joint address to the media.

PM Modi began two-day US visit on Thursday. Before meeting Trump, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

"It's a great honour to have PM Modi of India. He is a great friend of mine for a long time. We have had a wonderful relationship and we kept the relationship during our 4 year period...We have just started up again. We have, I think, some very big things to talk about. Number 1 is, they are going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas," Trump said speaking to reporters alongside PM Modi.

Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration. He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump as PM Modi's Special Envoy. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

"We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world by far. They need it, and we have it. We are going to talk about trade. We are going to talk about many things. But, it's really an honour to see you, you have been my friend for a long time. Congratulations on having done a great job," he said.

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France, where he participated in various programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. He co-chaired the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

