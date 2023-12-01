PM Modi in Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit. Upon the Prime Minister's arrival in the UAE, he received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Dubai, followed by a cultural dance performance. Videos showed diaspora members raising chants of 'Modi, Modi' , 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram.' PM Modi was also seen shaking hands with diaspora members outside the hotel. The members further greeted him by presenting a cultural dance. Also Read: COP28 2023: What to expect from PM Modi's visit to Dubai | 5 points

While expressing joy on meeting PM Modi in Dubai, a member of Indian diaspora said, "I've been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country," stressing, "Jitti prashansa karu utni kam hai."

Another said, “...We felt good that PM Modi has come here. He shook hands with us. He is a global leader.…"

“We are so happy to see PM Modi here. We will never forget this day in our lives. The world needs a leader like PM Modi...," another member added.

Another member also shared her experience of meeting the Prime Minister and said, "We have no words to say. We are very happy that PM Modi shook hands with us and he recognized us because of our 'pagdi'."

"The world needs a leader like PM Modi," he said after meeting with PM Modi.

Another member also shared her experience of meeting the Prime Minister and said, “We have no words to say. We are very happy that PM Modi shook hands with us and he recognized us because of our 'pagdi'."