PM Modi in Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit. Upon the Prime Minister's arrival in the UAE, he received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Dubai, followed by a cultural dance performance.

Videos showed diaspora members raising chants of 'Modi, Modi' , 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram.' PM Modi was also seen shaking hands with diaspora members outside the hotel. The members further greeted him by presenting a cultural dance.

While expressing joy on meeting PM Modi in Dubai, a member of Indian diaspora said, "I've been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country," stressing, "Jitti prashansa karu utni kam hai."

Also Read: PM Modi to launch green credits initiative at COP28 Another said, “...We felt good that PM Modi has come here. He shook hands with us. He is a global leader.…"

"We are so happy to see PM Modi here. We will never forget this day in our lives. The world needs a leader like PM Modi...," another member added.

Indian diaspora member expressed his delight and said, "We are so happy to see PM Modi here," adding that we will “never forget this day in our lives."

"The world needs a leader like PM Modi," he said after meeting with PM Modi.

Another member also shared her experience of meeting the Prime Minister and said, "We have no words to say. We are very happy that PM Modi shook hands with us and he recognized us because of our 'pagdi'."

"PM Modi recognized us as we were wearing 'Pagdis' and asked us whether we were from Pune," said another member of the Indian Diaspora after meeting PM Modi in Dubai.

Seeing the warm welcome, PM Modi also expressed pleasure to meet the Indian community in Dubai and said that their support and enthusiasm are a testament to the vibrant culture and strong bonds. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds."

In an interview with UAE newspaper Al-Ittihad, PM Modi said, "India is optimistic that the UAE-hosted COP28 will inject fresh momentum into effective climate action. India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future, and we remain steadfast in our joint efforts to influence the global discourse on climate action," as quoted by ANI.

"At COP28, we hope to have credible progress on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on Climate Finance… We are particularly happy that UAE is hosting COP28, and I congratulate the Government and people of the UAE on this special occasion...Our two nations have been actively collaborating on addressing the pressing global challenge of climate change," he added as quoted by the agency.

(With inputs from ANI)

