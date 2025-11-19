PM Modi unveils ₹100 coin to honour Sathya Sai Baba: What he said in Puttaparathi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid warm tribute to the late spiritual leader, Sri Sathya Sai Baba, on Wednesday, stating that his teachings and dedication to service continue to inspire millions of followers across the globe.

Speaking at the birth centenary celebrations for Sai Baba, Modi formally unveiled a ₹100 commemorative coin and a set of postage stamps in Sai Baba's honour.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's centenary celebration is not just a festival, but a divine boon. Though Sai Baba is not among us physically, his love and spirit of service are the guiding forces for crores of people," Modi said.

In 140 countries, "lakhs of Sathya Sai Baba's devotees are getting new light, direction and moving forward", he added.

The Prime Minister reflected that the centenary marked a festival of universal love, peace, and service. He further underscored 'Seva' (selfless service) as the fundamental principle of Indian civilisation.

"All our diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately lead to this one idea, whether one walks the path of Bhakti, knowledge or karma," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the work of his administration, Modi noted that his government's extensive social security schemes, designed for the welfare of the disadvantaged, were now receiving international recognition and discussion at global forums.

Emphasising the call for 'local for vocal' (promoting local products), he asserted that this initiative was pivotal in transforming the nation into a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Among those who attended the ceremony were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar.

As part of the day's events, the Prime Minister visited Puttaparthi to pay his respects and offer obeisance at the Mahasamadhi of Sathya Sai Baba. Priests then bestowed Vedic blessings upon Modi.

Highlighting that the message of Baba has never been confined to books, discourses, or the boundaries of an ashram, the Prime Minister remarked that the impact of the personality's teachings is visible among the people.

"From cities to remote villages, from schools to tribal settlements, there is a remarkable flow of culture, education, and medical service across India," PM Modi said.

He added that millions of Baba's followers are engaged in this work selflessly.