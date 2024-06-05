Modi shifts gears: Shuns ‘Jai Shree Ram’ for ‘Jai Jagannath’ in Lok Sabha Poll victory speech. Here's why
BJP suffers losses in Uttar Pradesh but wins in Odisha. Modi chants 'Jai Jagannath' in victory speech. BJP-led NDA wins 294 seats, falling short of majority on its own. Congress improves tally to 99 seats.
In an unexpected move, Narendra Modi on Tuesday started his Lok Sabha election 2024 victory speech by chanting “Jai Jagannath" instead of usual chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. In the speech, he conciously avoided the mention Uttar Pradesh and Maharashta, where BJP witnessed drubbing losses.