Modi terms 2023 a year of special achievements

New Delhi: Describing 2023 as a year of ‘special achievements’, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is replete with self-confidence and the momentum should continue in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the nation through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi mentioned the G20 summit, passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon and successes in sports as key achievements this year.

“Friends, today every corner of India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well. The record business on Diwali proved that every Indian is giving importance to the mantra of ‘Vocal For Local’," a statement from the prime minister’s office quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said people have written letters expressing joy on India becoming the fifth largest economy and the success of the G20 summit in the national capital. India became the fifth largest economy in FY22 overtaking UK. India’s GDP is over $3.7 trillion.

The government had initially targeted becoming a $5 trillion economy by FY25, but now the deadline seems unlikely to be met, although growth is expected at 7% in the current fiscal. In Parliament, Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said India will become a $5 trillion economy early in ‘Amrit Kaal’ as it to becomes a developed nation by 2047. The government has termed the 25 years till 100 years of Independence as ‘Amrit Kaal’ or ‘Era of Elixir’.

Modi mentioned achievements like the best original song and best documentary short film awards won by ‘Natu Natu’ song and The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In sports he said this year athletes performed marvellously. “Our players won 107 medals in Asian Games and 111 medals in Asian Para Games. Indian players won everyone’s heart with their performance in Cricket World Cup. The victory of our women’s cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup is very inspiring."

“The achievements of players in many other sports added to the glory of the country. Now Paris Olympics will be held in 2024, for which the whole country is encouraging her players."

Emphasizing on the need for innovation for development of a country and citing India’s progress on the Global Innovation Index from the 81st rank in 2015 to 40th currently, he described India as an “innovation hub". The prime minister added that out of the total number off patents filed in the country, about 60% were from domestic funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If we start making a list of these achievements, it can never be completed. This is just a glimpse of how effective India’s potential is - we have to take inspiration from these successes of the country; these achievements of the people of the country; take pride in them, make new resolves. Once again, I wish you all a very happy 2024."

Stressing on fitness of the country’s youth, he noted that lifestyle related diseases are matters of great concerns and acknowledged that his call for inputs on ‘Fit India’ initiative has received enthusiastic responses from the public and the startup fraternity.

Mentioning startups in the field of fitness, he said: “The way interest in physical health is increasing, the demand for coaches and trainers related to this field is also rising." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

