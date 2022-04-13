Modi to interact with security forces involved in Deoghar rescue operations

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi will interact with the security forces, local administration, and members of civil society involved with Deoghar rescue operations at 8 pm today, the PMO said.
Prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration, and members of civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar, the prime ministers office said on Wednesday.
The prime minister will interact with the security forces, local administration, and members of civil society involved with Deoghar rescue operations at 8 pm today, the PMO said.
The IAF on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district. Three people died in the accident. The operation was carried out in close coordination with NDRF, ITBP, local administration and Army.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ordered a high-level probe into the cable cars tragedy on a ropeway at Trikut Hills that claimed three lives and directed the filing of an FIR in connection with it. Soren had also announced ₹5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the cable car incident.
Earlier Tuesday, the Jharkhand High Court also took suo motu congnisance of the Deoghar ropeway accident and asked the state government to submit a report by April 25. The court sought an affidavit on reasons for the accident, details of the rescue operation and the inquiry conducted by the authorities.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad directed the advocate general Rajeev Ranjan to furnish a report on the accident before the court by April 25.
The bench asked the advocate general about media reports claiming that some technical institutes had earlier raised issues with the operation of the ropeway.