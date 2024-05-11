Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Modi to retire next year, who is your next PM? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions BJP

Modi to retire next year, who is your next PM? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions BJP

Livemint

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned BJP about the next PM after PM Modi's retirement next year, citing LK Advani and Shivraj Singh Chauhan's retirement at 75. Kejriwal also raised concerns about PM asking for votes for Amit Shah as the potential next PM.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gestures on the day of a press conference after India's Supreme Court gave temporary bail to the Aam Aadmi Party's national conveyor in a liquor policy case, in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party on who will the next Prime Minister of India as PM Modi will retire next year.

‘Modi will retire next year, I want to ask BJP, who is your PM,’ said Delhi CM.

He added, “LK Advani and Shivraj Singh Chauhan were retired at 75, that way Modi should retire next year, then who will be your next PM"

He further alleged that the Prime Minister is asking vote for AMit Shah. “Do you want Shah as your CM?" the Delhi CM questioned.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.