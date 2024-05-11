Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party on who will the next Prime Minister of India as PM Modi will retire next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Modi will retire next year, I want to ask BJP, who is your PM,' said Delhi CM.

He added, "LK Advani and Shivraj Singh Chauhan were retired at 75, that way Modi should retire next year, then who will be your next PM"

He further alleged that the Prime Minister is asking vote for AMit Shah. “Do you want Shah as your CM?" the Delhi CM questioned.

