Modi urges people to embrace water conservation, digital payments

“In the 75th year of independence, water conservation is also a resolve of our nation. During the Amrit Mahotsav (commemorating 75 years of independence), 75 amrit sarovars (lakes) will be built in every district of the country. You can imagine how big the campaign is. The day is not far when there will be 75 lakes in your own city. I would like all of you, and especially the youth, to know about this campaign and also take the responsibility for it," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.