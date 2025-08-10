Big relief for IT employees as PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the much-awaited Yellow Line — connecting RV Road with Bommasandra on the Bengaluru Metro — which is expected to reduce travel time to Electronic City, a hub for major tech companies.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 11 am. Thereafter, he will inaugurate the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro and undertake a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City Metro Station.

The 19.15 km Yellow Line links RV Road in central Bengaluru with Bommasandra in the city’s southern industrial hub, passing major points like Silk Board Junction and Electronics City. Although construction wrapped up in late 2023, its opening was postponed due to several delays.

Namma Metro Yellow Line To Ease Commute For Lakhs Of IT Workers Electronics City lies just six kilometres from Bommasandra, making the Yellow Line an important link for the daily commute of lakhs of IT employees. The area hosts major tech firms such as Infosys, Wipro, and HCL, and is notorious for heavy traffic jams — particularly on Hosur Road and the elevated expressway.

Given these conditions, efficient public transport to this corridor is essential to cut travel times and curb pollution.

At peak hours, travelling from central Bengaluru to E-City by road can take between 1.5 and 2 hours. A Metro ride would cut that time by half.

There have been many instances in the city where commuters have been stuck in traffic for 90 minutes to three hours. In October last year, The Times of India reported that thousands abandoned their company vehicles and buses, choosing to walk home after a massive traffic jam brought the Electronics City flyover to a standstill during heavy rain. The chaos lasted for at least three hours.

Key Facts About Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro Project cost – The line has been built at an estimated cost of ₹5,056.99 crore.

Expected ridership – According to a PTI report, it is expected to carry nearly 8 lakh passengers each day.

Traffic relief – The notoriously congested Silk Board Junction is set to experience a noticeable drop in traffic.

Service start – Regular operations will begin on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes between RV Road and Bommasandra at the outset.

Linked expansion – The launch will also mark the laying of the foundation stone for Namma Metro’s Phase 3, a 44.65 km extension costing ₹15,611 crore.