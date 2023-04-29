Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to stop the work being done by Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till 8 May in connection with the excise policy case.

While leaving the court, Manish Sisodia, while speaking to the reporters, said, “Modi ji jitni koshish kar le lekin Kejriwal ji ke kaam ko rok nahi payenge Delhi me [No matter how much PM Modi tries, he won't be able to stop Kejriwal's work in Delhi]"

A day before, the Rouse Avenue Court had denied bail to Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case in connection with an alleged Excise scam in the national capital. The case is being investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The bail was denied to Manish Sisodia after Special Judge MK Nagpal noted that the prosecution successfully demonstrated a genuine and prima facie case indicating the former Delhi minister’s involvement in the purported offense of money laundering.

Denying relief to Manish Sisodia, the court noted that the "serious nature of allegations made and role played by Sisodia in the criminal conspiracy, his connection with the activities relating to generation or acquisition and use etc. of the proceeds of crime...and the oral and documentary evidence collected in support of the same."

"Hence, this court is not inclined to grant bail to the applicant in this case of economic offences having serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the said offence," the judge said.

(With agency inputs)