‘Modiji jitni koshish kar lein…’: Manish Sisodia as Delhi court extends judicial custody in excise policy case1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Modi ji jitni koshish kar le lekin Kejriwal ji ke kaam ko rok nahi payenge Delhi mein, said Manish Sisodia
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to stop the work being done by Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till 8 May in connection with the excise policy case.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×