Litigation delays to no longer cut into validity of green nod to projects
The MoEFCC's new policy allows stalled projects to disregard legal delays, treating them as a 'zero period' for environmental clearance validity. This significant reform aims to rejuvenate infrastructure growth by simplifying the approval process for developers ensnared in litigation
New Delhi: In a move expected to unlock stalled investments and accelerate infrastructure growth, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has decided that the time lost by projects in legal or insolvency proceedings will no longer count against their environmental clearance (EC) period.