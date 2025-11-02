"The matter has been examined in the ministry, and it has been decided that EC validity laid down under EIA notification 2006 as amended needs to be rationalized with regard to the time lost in view of the proceedings before NCLT or courts," the notification by MoEFCC said. "In this regard, the ministry hereby clarifies that the following time period during which the project proponent was unable to implement the EC granted for the related project shall be treated as zero period for calculating the validity of the EC."