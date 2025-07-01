Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month to estranged wife Hasin Jahan, orders Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, ordered Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh every month to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter.

The Indian cricketer has been directed to pay ₹1.5 lakh to his wife and ₹2.5 lakh to his daughter monthly.

“In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs. 1,50,000/- per month to the petitioner no.1(wife) and Rs. 2,50,000/- to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners…” reads the July 1 order passed by bench of justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused her now estranged husband Mohammed Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment and match-fixing.

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan The Calcutta High Court's order comes after Jahan had approached the HC against a district sessions court's order directing Shami to pay ₹50,000 to her wife and ₹80,000 to her daughter in 2023.

Hasin Jahan worked as a model and also served as a cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying cricketer Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple gave birth to their daughter in 2015.

In 2018, Hasin had accused Shami of domestic abuse and adultery. She had also alleged that Shami did not give her the rights of a wife.

"Till today, you (Shami) neither gave me the status nor rights of a wife. Except for money to run the house, I have no rights on anything. What he does, what his income is, he hides everything from me," Hasin had told ABP.

According to a report by India Today, Mohammed Shami's estranged wife — in a Facebook post dated March 6 — had also shared screenshots of Shami's alleged chats with other women.

Shami, however, had denied the accusations on social media and claimed that all of it was a part of conspiracy to defame him.

Mohammed Shami and his daughter Last year October, Mohammed Shami shared an emotional reunion with his daughter Aaira, which was their first meeting in a long time.

The father-daughter duo were seen shopping together, and Shami even made a heartfelt post on Instagram, which garnered nearly two lakh likes.

However, Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan made serious allegations regarding the meeting. While speaking to anandabazar.com, Jahan alleged that her daughter's passport had expired, and instead of signing it, Shami took her shopping.

“It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign. He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff," she had told anandabazaar.com back then.