Bengaluru's never-ending traffic jams became the subject of satire after former Infosys director Mohandas Pai posted a humorous take on X (formerly Twitter). In a now-viral post, Pai announced a fictional ‘Chaar Jam Yatra’—a four-day, three-night “tour” through some of the city’s worst traffic hotspots, including Outer Ring Road, Silkboard Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout.

He captioned the post, “A sad joke on Bengaluru. At least we have a sense of humor about our suffering and an uncaring govt.” The joke resonated with many Bengaluru residents who deal with daily traffic congestion, sparking widespread reactions online.

Several netizens joined in on the sarcasm. One user quipped, “Plz Sir, ask them to include Whitefield-Hoskote stretch too, which is a visual delight as well (garbage piles on both sides).”

Another user humorously pointed out a potential controversy, saying, “Joke is not sad per se, but the fact that it’s not written in Kannada might upset many!”

Some, however, used the moment to highlight the city’s worsening infrastructure and lack of effective solutions. One user commented, “Sir, please influence your Infosys leadership ex colleagues of yours to start work from home completely to address this!" [sic.]

The post also led to discussions on long-pending infrastructure projects and whether Bengaluru’s transport issues are receiving adequate government attention.

Bengaluru, India’s IT hub, has consistently ranked among the world’s most congested cities. Commuters often find themselves stuck in traffic for hours, with bottlenecks in key areas like the Outer Ring Road and Silkboard becoming infamous over the years.

While metro expansion projects and road-widening initiatives have been introduced, many feel the solutions are either too slow or ineffective.

