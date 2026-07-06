Mohanlal seeks to regularise ivory possession: Why the decade-old case is back in focus

More than a decade after elephant tusks and ivory artefacts were recovered from Mohanlal's residence during an Income Tax raid, the case has resurfaced following the actor's fresh move to regularise their possession.

According to PTI, Mohanlal has submitted a fresh application before the Kerala Forest Department to declare the wildlife articles in his possession under the newly amended rules. Forest officials have since recorded his statement as part of the verification process.

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The development comes after the Kerala High Court cancelled the ownership certificates earlier issued to the actor for the ivory articles, effectively reopening the matter.

How did the case begin? The case dates back to 2011, when the Income Tax Department conducted a search at Mohanlal's residence in Kochi. During the raid, officials recovered two pairs of elephant tusks and several ivory artefacts.

Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, anyone possessing ivory or specified wildlife articles must hold valid ownership certificates issued in accordance with the law.

Following the recovery of the items, the Kerala Forest Department registered a case against the actor over the alleged illegal possession of ivory.

Mohanlal has consistently maintained that the ivory articles were legally acquired and that he never attempted to conceal them.

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To regularise possession, the Kerala government issued notifications in 2015 and 2016 that allowed the actor to declare the ivory articles. Based on those notifications, the Chief Wildlife Warden granted ownership certificates to Mohanlal.

However, environmental activists challenged the government's decision before the Kerala High Court, arguing that the mandatory procedure under the Wildlife Protection Act had not been followed.

Last year, the High Court struck down both the government notifications and the ownership certificates, holding that the notifications had not been published in the Official Gazette and were therefore legally invalid.

At the same time, the court clarified that the state could issue a fresh notification after following the prescribed legal procedure.

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Why has the case resurfaced now? Following the High Court's ruling, the Kerala government introduced amended rules providing a one-time opportunity for individuals to declare ivory articles and certain wildlife trophies in their possession.

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According to PTI, Mohanlal has now sought to avail himself of this provision by filing a fresh declaration before the Forest Department.

Officials have recorded his statement and are expected to verify the ivory articles, examine the supporting documents submitted by the actor, and determine whether he meets the eligibility criteria under the amended rules.

However, the fresh application does not automatically resolve the dispute or restore the ownership certificates that were cancelled by the High Court. Instead, it marks the beginning of a new administrative process under the revised framework.

The amended rules themselves are also facing legal scrutiny. Petitioners have challenged the new notification before the Kerala High Court, arguing that it could dilute the safeguards provided under the Wildlife Protection Act.

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While the court has declined to stay the amended rules, it has clarified that any declarations accepted under the scheme will remain subject to the outcome of the pending petitions.

For Mohanlal, the latest application is another chapter in a legal dispute that has stretched for more than a decade. According to PTI, the Forest Department's verification process will determine whether the actor can regularise his possession of the ivory articles under the revised rules, while the final legal position will ultimately depend on the Kerala High Court's ruling on the validity of those amendments.

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