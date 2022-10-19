Mominpur violence: NIA files FIR, probe begins on MHA's order

The Court looked at preliminary reports filed before it. It noted that five criminal cases had already been registered over the incident under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and the Arms Act, 1959, the investigation of which cases was in progress. The Court also noted that as per the preliminary report, 42 persons were arrested, 15 live bombs, 4 crude bombs and various other weapons had already been seized, and that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 was promulgated in the area.